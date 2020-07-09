126 W LAUREL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

This spacious bi-level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with is close to the Piazza, Liberty Lands Park, and public transportation. 1st floor's open living space and kitchen has wood floors, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Washer/ Dryer available in-unit. This unit features a dormered room, central air conditioning, recessed lighting, and ample closet space.~Beautiful tile floors and exposed brick wall in bathroom with a tile bath. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. We look forward to hearing from you!