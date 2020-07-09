All apartments in Philadelphia
126 W LAUREL STREET
126 W LAUREL STREET

126 West Laurel Street · (215) 564-7656
126 West Laurel Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1650 sqft

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
This spacious bi-level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with is close to the Piazza, Liberty Lands Park, and public transportation. 1st floor's open living space and kitchen has wood floors, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Washer/ Dryer available in-unit. This unit features a dormered room, central air conditioning, recessed lighting, and ample closet space.~Beautiful tile floors and exposed brick wall in bathroom with a tile bath. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. We look forward to hearing from you!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 126 W LAUREL STREET have any available units?
126 W LAUREL STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 W LAUREL STREET have?
Some of 126 W LAUREL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 W LAUREL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
126 W LAUREL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 W LAUREL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 126 W LAUREL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 126 W LAUREL STREET offer parking?
No, 126 W LAUREL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 126 W LAUREL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 W LAUREL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 W LAUREL STREET have a pool?
No, 126 W LAUREL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 126 W LAUREL STREET have accessible units?
No, 126 W LAUREL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 126 W LAUREL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 W LAUREL STREET has units with dishwashers.
