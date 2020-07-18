All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1221 Montrose St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1221 Montrose St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1221 Montrose St

1221 Montrose Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hawthorne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1221 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 Montrose St · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four Bedroom House in Bella Vista! - This house is located on the 1200 block of Montrose St in the Passyunk Square region of South Philly.This recently renovated home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The entrance opens in to a large living room, that opens into a kitchen great for entertaining. Two bedrooms are located on the second floor, and are separated by a full bathroom, which is beautifully tiled. The third floor has two more bedrooms, and another fully tiled bathroom separating the bedrooms. This property has central AC.

For more information, please call (215)-387-1002, or contact us through our website at www.newagerealtygroup.com.

(RLNE5906188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Montrose St have any available units?
1221 Montrose St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1221 Montrose St currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Montrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Montrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Montrose St is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Montrose St offer parking?
No, 1221 Montrose St does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Montrose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Montrose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Montrose St have a pool?
No, 1221 Montrose St does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Montrose St have accessible units?
No, 1221 Montrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Montrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Montrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Montrose St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1221 Montrose St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1221 Montrose St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity