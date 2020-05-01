1216 Wallace Street - 2B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Location :

1216 Wallace st Unit 2b



Features:



-Located on a Nice and Quiet Street.

-NEAR parks include Francisville Playground, Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site and Franklintown Park.

-NEAR Transportation



Amenities:



-2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

-Upgraded Kitchen

-Washer/ Dryer included

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Stunning Bathrooms

-LOTS of NATURAL sunlight

-Small Balconies



Lease Requirements:



-1 Year

-First, Last and Security due upon Signing of Rental Agreement

-Background Check Required ($50.00 fee)



Contact Us T-O-D-A-Y!



All inquiries MUST include your contact information or they will not be responded to.

-Email, Phone Number, and Best Time to Reach You



Reach out to our Rental Specialist

????Tan N 609-405-8310 ????

OR CONTACT OUR Main office to schedule a tour (484)354-9049.

