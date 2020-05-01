All apartments in Philadelphia
1216 Wallace Street - 2B
1216 Wallace Street - 2B

1216 Wallace Street · (609) 508-3233
Location

1216 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Location :
1216 Wallace st Unit 2b

Features:

-Located on a Nice and Quiet Street.
-NEAR parks include Francisville Playground, Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site and Franklintown Park.
-NEAR Transportation

Amenities:

-2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
-Upgraded Kitchen
-Washer/ Dryer included
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Stunning Bathrooms
-LOTS of NATURAL sunlight
-Small Balconies

Lease Requirements:

-1 Year
-First, Last and Security due upon Signing of Rental Agreement
-Background Check Required ($50.00 fee)

Contact Us T-O-D-A-Y!

All inquiries MUST include your contact information or they will not be responded to.
-Email, Phone Number, and Best Time to Reach You

Reach out to our Rental Specialist
????Tan N 609-405-8310 ????
OR CONTACT OUR Main office to schedule a tour (484)354-9049.
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Wallace Street - 2B have any available units?
1216 Wallace Street - 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Wallace Street - 2B have?
Some of 1216 Wallace Street - 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Wallace Street - 2B currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Wallace Street - 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Wallace Street - 2B pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Wallace Street - 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1216 Wallace Street - 2B offer parking?
No, 1216 Wallace Street - 2B does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Wallace Street - 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Wallace Street - 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Wallace Street - 2B have a pool?
No, 1216 Wallace Street - 2B does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Wallace Street - 2B have accessible units?
No, 1216 Wallace Street - 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Wallace Street - 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Wallace Street - 2B has units with dishwashers.
