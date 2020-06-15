All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1127 W NEVADA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1127 W NEVADA ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1127 W NEVADA ST

1127 West Nevada Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hartranft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1127 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/05/20 Now leasing, a spacious single family near Tyler school and Engineering school with a large living room and full unfinished basement. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Enter into the wide, open-concept living area leading into the wrap-around kitchen with granite tops! Access the rear patio or the stair case to the basement, perfect for storing items! The big staircase lining the living room guides you to the rest of the rooms and bathroom. Rooms are carpeted and bathrooms are stylishly tiled! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 W NEVADA ST have any available units?
1127 W NEVADA ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 W NEVADA ST have?
Some of 1127 W NEVADA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 W NEVADA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1127 W NEVADA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 W NEVADA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 W NEVADA ST is pet friendly.
Does 1127 W NEVADA ST offer parking?
No, 1127 W NEVADA ST does not offer parking.
Does 1127 W NEVADA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 W NEVADA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 W NEVADA ST have a pool?
No, 1127 W NEVADA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1127 W NEVADA ST have accessible units?
No, 1127 W NEVADA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 W NEVADA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 W NEVADA ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1127 W NEVADA ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Julian & Andrian Kensington
4044 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity