1127 W NEVADA ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/05/20 Now leasing, a spacious single family near Tyler school and Engineering school with a large living room and full unfinished basement. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Enter into the wide, open-concept living area leading into the wrap-around kitchen with granite tops! Access the rear patio or the stair case to the basement, perfect for storing items! The big staircase lining the living room guides you to the rest of the rooms and bathroom. Rooms are carpeted and bathrooms are stylishly tiled! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714731)