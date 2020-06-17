All apartments in Philadelphia
1126 Johnston Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1126 Johnston Street

1126 Johnston Street · (215) 271-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1126 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Marconi Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1126 Johnston Street · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12th & Johnston-Beautiful South Philadelphia - Updated 2 bedroom home located on a lovely tree-lined street in Marconi Park Area. Wonderful location to Broad street, public transit, and all forms of shopping. This home is in a urban area, yet, offers a park-like setting. Adorable is the only word to describe this lovely home. Looking for a well qualified candidate, with prior rental history. First, Last, and security needed to move in. A one-time, $50 lease fee is needed. Total is $4235 to move in. easy to see, call, click, or visit us, TODAY!

(RLNE2605974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Johnston Street have any available units?
1126 Johnston Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1126 Johnston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Johnston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Johnston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Johnston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Johnston Street offer parking?
No, 1126 Johnston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Johnston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Johnston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Johnston Street have a pool?
No, 1126 Johnston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Johnston Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 Johnston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Johnston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Johnston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Johnston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Johnston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
