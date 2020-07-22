1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Amenities

Welcome to 1105 Mount Vernon St #A! Located in the booming Spring Arts section of Philly, this 2-bed, 2-bath, condo includes 1 Car Parking. Enter into the main floor boasting beautiful, hard-wood floors throughout and lots of natural light. The open-concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests and comes fully equipped with a stainless-steel refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry for a modern feel. The main floor also includes one sizeable bedroom and one full bath as well as a backdoor allowing for easy access to your own parking spot in a private, gated lot. The lower level includes a great room for additional living space, laundry room with washer and dryer, the master bedroom with tons of closet space and a full bathroom with his and her sinks. Tax Abatement until 2024! With a Walk Score of 89, the convenience of this location can~t be beat! Supermarkets like the newly opened Trader Joes, restaurants like top-rated Osteria, and venues like the recently renovated Met are only a few blocks away. There~s also easy access to Center City, Art Museum/Brewerytown, NoLibs, and I-95 & I-67 via I-676. Not to mention the Broad Street Line is about a 5-minute walk! Contact us today for in-person and virtual touring options!