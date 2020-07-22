All apartments in Philadelphia
1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET
1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET

1105 Mount Vernon Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1105 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 1105 Mount Vernon St #A! Located in the booming Spring Arts section of Philly, this 2-bed, 2-bath, condo includes 1 Car Parking. Enter into the main floor boasting beautiful, hard-wood floors throughout and lots of natural light. The open-concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests and comes fully equipped with a stainless-steel refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry for a modern feel. The main floor also includes one sizeable bedroom and one full bath as well as a backdoor allowing for easy access to your own parking spot in a private, gated lot. The lower level includes a great room for additional living space, laundry room with washer and dryer, the master bedroom with tons of closet space and a full bathroom with his and her sinks. Tax Abatement until 2024! With a Walk Score of 89, the convenience of this location can~t be beat! Supermarkets like the newly opened Trader Joes, restaurants like top-rated Osteria, and venues like the recently renovated Met are only a few blocks away. There~s also easy access to Center City, Art Museum/Brewerytown, NoLibs, and I-95 & I-67 via I-676. Not to mention the Broad Street Line is about a 5-minute walk! Contact us today for in-person and virtual touring options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET offers parking.
Does 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 MOUNT VERNON STREET has units with dishwashers.
