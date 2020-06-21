All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OR
/
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1533 Brokenwheel Court NW

1533 Broken Wheel Ct NW · (503) 308-4498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
West Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1533 Broken Wheel Ct NW, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - Dramatic 2007 Craftsman with excellent curb appeal. Very open Kitchen, nook, family room w/gas fireplace. rich paint colors, alder cabinets, slab granite counters & scraped hardwood floors. Large formal dining ,office at entry.
Gorgeous stairway with wrought iron & wainscoting. Crown molding throughout. Spacious Master Bedroom with luxurious marble shower & jetted tub. 3 car tandem garage. Fully landscaped with Underground Sprinklers on Timers.
Exterior stone accents, Grand Cedar Columns at gorgeous double entry door. On private cul-de-sac.

(RLNE5834965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW have any available units?
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW have?
Some of 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW is pet friendly.
Does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW does offer parking.
Does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW have a pool?
No, 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1533 Brokenwheel Court NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast
Salem, OR 97305
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304
Columbia Village
3684 Fisher Rd NE
Salem, OR 97305
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304

Similar Pages

Salem 2 BedroomsSalem Apartments with Balcony
Salem Apartments with ParkingSalem Luxury Places
Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Corvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity