1533 Brokenwheel Court NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - Dramatic 2007 Craftsman with excellent curb appeal. Very open Kitchen, nook, family room w/gas fireplace. rich paint colors, alder cabinets, slab granite counters & scraped hardwood floors. Large formal dining ,office at entry.
Gorgeous stairway with wrought iron & wainscoting. Crown molding throughout. Spacious Master Bedroom with luxurious marble shower & jetted tub. 3 car tandem garage. Fully landscaped with Underground Sprinklers on Timers.
Exterior stone accents, Grand Cedar Columns at gorgeous double entry door. On private cul-de-sac.
