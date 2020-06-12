/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salem, OR
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Salem
9 Units Available
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hayesville
5 Units Available
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1100 sqft
Nola Place Apartments for rent in Northeast Salem, offers pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4450 Rebecca Ct NE
4450 Rebecca Court Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced. Tenant pays all utilities; Minimum one year lease One small mature pet allowed. No smoking Schools - Hammond Elem.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Central
1 Unit Available
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW
1533 Broken Wheel Ct NW, Salem, OR
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - Dramatic 2007 Craftsman with excellent curb appeal. Very open Kitchen, nook, family room w/gas fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
2059 Waln Creek Dr S
2059 Waln Creek Drive South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1989 with approx 1240 sq ft.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Area
1 Unit Available
156 Front Street NE #660
156 Front Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2980 sqft
156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
5757 Joynak Street South
5757 Joynak Street South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1253 sqft
5757 Joynak Street South Available 07/10/20 New Townhome in South Salem - $300.00 off first month's rent - Beautiful townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
1495 Juliet Way S
1495 Juliet Way South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House - This is a 3bd/1.5ba Single story house. Built in 2010 Features include partially fenced yard. Single attached garage with opener. Cadet heat and washer and dryer provided. Renters insurance required.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
5755 Moonstone Loop SE
5755 Moonstone Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
5755 Moonstone Loop SE Available 07/18/20 Tri Level 4-bedroom Home in well established area, Close to Freeway on ramp for easy commuting to Portland or Albany. - Unique Tri Level Home in a desirable South Salem Location! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Northeast Neighbors
1 Unit Available
990 16th St NE
990 16th Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1110 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen 971-599-9292 3 bedroom 1 bath home Gas fireplace, built ins, laundry hook up in basement, fenced yard, deck.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1410 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1410 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, AC, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1420 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1420 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4424 Remington NE
4424 Remington Place Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1399 sqft
4424 Remington NE Available 06/01/20 Townhouse - Townhouse. Built in 2006. Two story. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Single car garage. Gas, forced air heat. Stove is also gas. Landscaped, fenced yard.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
4140 12th St SE
4140 12th Street Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 254492 Single family home in a quiet neighborhood with spacious kitchen, Jacuzzi in master bath, wood burning stove in living room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
910 Alina
910 Alina Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1160 sqft
910 Alina Available 04/03/20 Bonus room - Desirable condo in Southeast Salem. 3 bedroom (large master suite) 2 bath, dual sinks in master bath. Gas heat Bonus room with closet and skylights, upstairs (footage not included in the 1160 sq. ft.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lansing
1 Unit Available
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
5943 Blue River Drive SE
5943 Blue River Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1472 sqft
5943 Blue River Drive SE Available 04/06/20 Stunning Newer Condo with 2 car Garage in S. Salem - Luxury contemporary large condominium style home in desirable S Salem with an open concept floor plan and high ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW
1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW Available 04/07/20 Move in Special $200 of First Months Rent!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Ba w/ Lrg Bonus Room! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE
1197 Duffield Heights Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1950 sqft
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE Available 04/28/20 Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, in South Salem - Willamette Meadow Property Management We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that
Results within 1 mile of Salem
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keizer
1 Unit Available
6621 Koufax Lane NE
6621 Koufax Lane Northeast, Keizer, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1610 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS KEIZER HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1610 SF Approx GUBSER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & NEWLY REMODELED INTERIOR! GAS HEAT W/CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES/INCLUDING OTC
