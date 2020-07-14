Amenities
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home. Willamette Park features stunning forest views, modern appliances, custom color walls, luxurious carpet, and private decks or balconies. Each beautiful apartment home boasts a full-size washer and dryer as well as exterior storage in select units. Our lovely community features fully landscaped grounds which include a dog run and BBQ area, a 24 hour fitness center, ample parking, a large clubhouse, and free Wifi and printing. Call, click, or come by Willamette Park today and introduce yourself to your new home!