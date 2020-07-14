All apartments in Salem
Willamette Park
Willamette Park

825 Harritt Dr NW · (914) 670-1461
Location

825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0200 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 0241 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 0250 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willamette Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home. Willamette Park features stunning forest views, modern appliances, custom color walls, luxurious carpet, and private decks or balconies. Each beautiful apartment home boasts a full-size washer and dryer as well as exterior storage in select units. Our lovely community features fully landscaped grounds which include a dog run and BBQ area, a 24 hour fitness center, ample parking, a large clubhouse, and free Wifi and printing. Call, click, or come by Willamette Park today and introduce yourself to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: See screening criteria for restrictions
Parking Details: Parking carport is $25 a month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Extra Storage on back patios

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willamette Park have any available units?
Willamette Park has 3 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willamette Park have?
Some of Willamette Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willamette Park currently offering any rent specials?
Willamette Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willamette Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Willamette Park is pet friendly.
Does Willamette Park offer parking?
Yes, Willamette Park offers parking.
Does Willamette Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willamette Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willamette Park have a pool?
No, Willamette Park does not have a pool.
Does Willamette Park have accessible units?
Yes, Willamette Park has accessible units.
Does Willamette Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willamette Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Willamette Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willamette Park has units with air conditioning.
