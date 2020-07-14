Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill internet access accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home. Willamette Park features stunning forest views, modern appliances, custom color walls, luxurious carpet, and private decks or balconies. Each beautiful apartment home boasts a full-size washer and dryer as well as exterior storage in select units. Our lovely community features fully landscaped grounds which include a dog run and BBQ area, a 24 hour fitness center, ample parking, a large clubhouse, and free Wifi and printing. Call, click, or come by Willamette Park today and introduce yourself to your new home!