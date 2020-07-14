All apartments in Salem
Find more places like
Columbia Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OR
/
Columbia Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Columbia Village

3684 Fisher Rd NE · (503) 694-3052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3684 Fisher Rd NE, Salem, OR 97305
Hayesville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columbia Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
business center
courtyard
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500- 1 month's rent - based on credit
Additional: Water/Garbage/Sewer: $65/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Carports: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Columbia Village have any available units?
Columbia Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, OR.
What amenities does Columbia Village have?
Some of Columbia Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columbia Village currently offering any rent specials?
Columbia Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Columbia Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Columbia Village is pet friendly.
Does Columbia Village offer parking?
Yes, Columbia Village offers parking.
Does Columbia Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Columbia Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Columbia Village have a pool?
No, Columbia Village does not have a pool.
Does Columbia Village have accessible units?
Yes, Columbia Village has accessible units.
Does Columbia Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columbia Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Columbia Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Columbia Village does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304

Similar Pages

Salem 2 BedroomsSalem Apartments with BalconySalem Apartments with ParkingSalem Dog Friendly ApartmentsSalem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityOregon State University