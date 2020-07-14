Sign Up
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM
Columbia Village
3684 Fisher Rd NE
·
(503) 694-3052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3684 Fisher Rd NE, Salem, OR 97305
Hayesville
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columbia Village.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
business center
courtyard
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee:
$40 per applicant
Deposit:
$500- 1 month's rent - based on credit
Additional:
Water/Garbage/Sewer: $65/month
Pets Allowed:
birds, cats
deposit:
$300 per pet
limit:
2 pets maximum
rent:
$20/month per pet
Parking Details:
Carports: 1 included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Columbia Village have any available units?
Columbia Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Salem, OR
.
What amenities does Columbia Village have?
Some of Columbia Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Columbia Village currently offering any rent specials?
Columbia Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Columbia Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Columbia Village is pet friendly.
Does Columbia Village offer parking?
Yes, Columbia Village offers parking.
Does Columbia Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Columbia Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Columbia Village have a pool?
No, Columbia Village does not have a pool.
Does Columbia Village have accessible units?
Yes, Columbia Village has accessible units.
Does Columbia Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columbia Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Columbia Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Columbia Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304
Similar Pages
Salem 2 Bedrooms
Salem Apartments with Balcony
Salem Apartments with Parking
Salem Dog Friendly Apartments
Salem Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, OR
Vancouver, WA
Eugene, OR
Beaverton, OR
Gresham, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Lake Oswego, OR
Aloha, OR
Corvallis, OR
Tigard, OR
Oregon City, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Tualatin, OR
Milwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Happy Valley, OR
West Linn, OR
Sherwood, OR
Camas, WA
McMinnville, OR
Troutdale, OR
Canby, OR
Bethany, OR
Hazel Dell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Salem
Apartments Near Colleges
Lewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University