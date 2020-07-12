/
west salem
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
50 Apartments for rent in West Salem, Salem, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
55 Units Available
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1788 Schoolhouse Court Northwest
1788 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1806 sqft
Come enjoy this new construction custom home. Featuring a refreshing modern/industrial finish this home is one of a kind! Mt Hood views from both levels of this home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3526 Belvedere St NW
3526 Belvedere Street Northwest, Polk County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2010 sqft
Beautiful West Salem Hills Home with a View - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Sunrise Circle
1603 Sunrise Circle Northwest, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1144 sqft
Enjoy the privacy and quiet ambiance of SalemTowne 55+ Community in West Salem. This home has been completely remodeled, be the first to enjoy all brand new finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2655 Brush College Road Northwest
2655 Brush College Road Northwest, Salem, OR
6 Bedrooms
$2,950
3800 sqft
Purchase Price: $515,000 Lease: $2,950 Option Fee: Flexible Term: 12-24 mos Note: This property is not for rent. It is for “rent to own” / “lease option”. We are looking for someone who wants to buy a house. Bad credit is ok.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW
1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1990 sqft
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW Available 04/07/20 Move in Special $200 of First Months Rent!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Ba w/ Lrg Bonus Room! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1754 Chukar Court NW
1754 Chukar Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1358 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME IN WEST SALEM!!! - • 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM • SINGLE LEVEL HOME • FULLY REMODELED INTERIOR • 1358 SF APPROX • 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER • PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPE INCLUDED • SORRY, OWNER HAS A NO PET POLICY All of our
Results within 1 mile of West Salem
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
517 Tryon Avenue NE
517 Tryon Avenue Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Upstairs, one bedroom one bath unit. Entrance to unit is hotel style. Enter into main door to walk upstairs to enter into unit door. Ceiling fans in dining room and in bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW
3956 Orchard Heights Road Northwest, Polk County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1816 sqft
Country Home Overlooking Lake in West Salem ~ 3956 Orchard Heights - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
Results within 5 miles of West Salem
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6724 Pierce Ct N
6724 Pierce Court North, Keizer, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1488 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom in Keizer - Nice 4 bedroom in Keizer on a quiet street, new carpet, A/C, fresh paint, RV/Boat pad, covered back patio, large yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2034 Celeen Ave SE
2034 Celeen Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2361 sqft
Brand new home in S. Salem - This new 3bdrm/2bth home in South Salem, located in a newer development, sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a large backyard, two car garage, and ample off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2060 High St SE
2060 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2722 sqft
2060 High St SE Available 08/05/20 Historic Home in Desirable Salem Neighborhood - Beautiful 1920s English cottage available for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5757 Joynak Street South
5757 Joynak Street South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1253 sqft
Newer Townhome in South Salem - Beautiful townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2090 Warner St NE
2090 Warner Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
2090 Warner St NE Available 07/22/20 3Bd/1Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1950 with approx 1,120 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
7937 Mykala Street Northeast
7937 Mykala Street Northeast, Keizer, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2161 sqft
Quiet Keizer neighborhood walking distance to schools and great access to shopping and I-5. Spacious living area, expansive amount of kitchen cabinets, tiled countertops with eating bar & walk-in pantry. Gas fire place in living room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Cross Street Southeast
1125 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
Unit #5- Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
488 Larussa Ct. NE
488 Larussa Court Northeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1282 sqft
488 Larussa Ct. NE Available 07/13/20 3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story home built in 2002 w/ approx 1282 sq ft. This home features gas heat, AC, interior W/D hookups and double attached garage with opener.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2325 High St. SE
2325 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2249 sqft
2325 High St.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Cross Street Southeast
1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2671 sqft
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
158 Friendship Avenue Southeast
158 Friendship Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$750
575 sqft
Nell Anna is a small cozy community tucked away in South Salem! Offering single level apartment homes with onsite laundry and a friendly non-smoking community! Located just 1/2 block east of Liberty Road, and two blocks north of Sunnyslope Shopping
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
700 Stewart St. NE - 1, Lower West-1
700 Stewart Street Northeast, Salem, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
175 sqft
Shared living, quiet area. $475 includes bedroom, shared bathroom, laundry, kitchen, gas, water, sewer, electricity, and trash.
