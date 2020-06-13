Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Salem, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Hayesville
3 Units Available
Columbia Village
3684 Fisher Rd NE, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$945
848 sqft
Contemporary homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to I-5 for a convenient commute. Near Chemeketa Community College.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
West Salem
58 Units Available
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Salem
9 Units Available
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hayesville
5 Units Available
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1100 sqft
Nola Place Apartments for rent in Northeast Salem, offers pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
3715 Duplex Drive SE
3715 Duplex Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Remodeled Charming Home in Quiet Salem Neighborhood - This remodeled home is great for entertaining friends and family! The many large windows throughout the house bring in a lot of natural light! This two bedroom, one bathroom home has large

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Area
1 Unit Available
156 Front Street NE #660
156 Front Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2980 sqft
156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
5755 Moonstone Loop SE
5755 Moonstone Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1811 sqft
5755 Moonstone Loop SE Available 07/18/20 Tri Level 4-bedroom Home in well established area, Close to Freeway on ramp for easy commuting to Portland or Albany. - Unique Tri Level Home in a desirable South Salem Location! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
644 Ratcliff Drive SE
644 Ratcliff Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Second Story.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Northeast Neighbors
1 Unit Available
990 16th St NE
990 16th Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1110 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen 971-599-9292 3 bedroom 1 bath home Gas fireplace, built ins, laundry hook up in basement, fenced yard, deck.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
2205 Crestview Dr S
2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lansing
1 Unit Available
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
5943 Blue River Drive SE
5943 Blue River Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1472 sqft
5943 Blue River Drive SE Available 04/06/20 Stunning Newer Condo with 2 car Garage in S. Salem - Luxury contemporary large condominium style home in desirable S Salem with an open concept floor plan and high ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW
1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1990 sqft
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW Available 04/07/20 Move in Special $200 of First Months Rent!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Ba w/ Lrg Bonus Room! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
1588 Distinctive Ct
1588 Distinctive Court South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Close to shopping - Very privately configured single level triplex, each home with their own fenced backyards. Large garage for a car/truck and a small boat, plus plenty of room for hobbies and storage.
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
Orchardview
138 Bayview Way Northeast, Four Corners, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Enjoy greenspace and harmony just off the major arteries of Salem.

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keizer
1 Unit Available
6621 Koufax Lane NE
6621 Koufax Lane Northeast, Keizer, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1610 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS KEIZER HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1610 SF Approx GUBSER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & NEWLY REMODELED INTERIOR! GAS HEAT W/CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES/INCLUDING OTC

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
1043 Venus Court SE
1043 Venus Court Southeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1368 sqft
1043 Venus Court SE Available 07/15/20 CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH LOTS OF UPDATES!!! - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER APPROX 1368 SF FULLY FENCED LARGE BACK YARD CARPET/VINYL ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES BACK DECK GAS FIREPLACE SORRY, OWNER HAS
Results within 5 miles of Salem

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2780 Bunker Hill Road S
2780 Bunker Hill Road South, Marion County, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6097 sqft
LUXURY LIVING - Large Executive Country Luxury Estate Home - This French Country Estate overlooks a Chardonnay Vineyard with magnificent River and Valley views! This home features a secluded gated entry with intercom and call button to guarantee
Results within 10 miles of Salem

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
City Guide for Salem, OR

Considering a move to Salem, Oregon?

Do you agree with the following statements? Sales tax is for suckers. I hate pumping my own gas. If any of these statements resonated with you - start packing. Salem awaits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salem, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salem renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

