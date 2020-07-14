Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly carport cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.Kick up your feet because our full-time on-site management staff and our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff are here to assist in making your life at Acero West Salem effortless. Take advantage of everything this new community has to offer. From our fully-equipped gym to our community pool and spa, experience high-end living. Be productive by day and entertain at night in our community lounge complete with complimentary Wi-Fi, cable, an indoor and outdoor fireplace, and a grill. Experience luxury inside and outside your home. Your modern apartment comes fully outfitted with the newest stainless-steel appliances, washers and dryers, heat and A/C. Enjoy the fresh air on your patio or balcony available in select homes. Bring your best friend along because we are pet-friendly! Have two fur babies? Bring them both! Big or small we love them all.In this new community, you will love the convenience of living near the heart of West Salem. Be just a short drive away from a variety of restaurants and bars including Roger That BBQ, Annettes Westgate, Bentleys Grill, Taproot Lounge and Caf, and West Side Tap House. Safeway and Roths Fresh Markets are just two of our go-to neighborhood grocery stores. Bushs Pasture Park is just a hop, jump and a skip away. Being just a short drive from the best schools in the Salem-Keizer School District and Willamette University, Acero West Salem is the perfect home for families and students alike. Acero West Salem offers something extraordinary for everyone. Find your niche in our unique, new community.