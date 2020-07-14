All apartments in Salem
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Acero West Salem

Open Now until 6pm
1948 Linwood ST NW · (503) 966-5581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2095 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 2069 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 2049 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2029 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 3075 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 2002 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

See 41+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Acero West Salem.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.Kick up your feet because our full-time on-site management staff and our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff are here to assist in making your life at Acero West Salem effortless. Take advantage of everything this new community has to offer. From our fully-equipped gym to our community pool and spa, experience high-end living. Be productive by day and entertain at night in our community lounge complete with complimentary Wi-Fi, cable, an indoor and outdoor fireplace, and a grill. Experience luxury inside and outside your home. Your modern apartment comes fully outfitted with the newest stainless-steel appliances, washers and dryers, heat and A/C. Enjoy the fresh air on your patio or balcony available in select homes. Bring your best friend along because we are pet-friendly! Have two fur babies? Bring them both! Big or small we love them all.In this new community, you will love the convenience of living near the heart of West Salem. Be just a short drive away from a variety of restaurants and bars including Roger That BBQ, Annettes Westgate, Bentleys Grill, Taproot Lounge and Caf, and West Side Tap House. Safeway and Roths Fresh Markets are just two of our go-to neighborhood grocery stores. Bushs Pasture Park is just a hop, jump and a skip away. Being just a short drive from the best schools in the Salem-Keizer School District and Willamette University, Acero West Salem is the perfect home for families and students alike. Acero West Salem offers something extraordinary for everyone. Find your niche in our unique, new community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $30 trash set-up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Combined weight limit of 100lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot: $150/month. Assigned. 1 carport space included.
Storage Details: Available $50/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Acero West Salem have any available units?
Acero West Salem has 54 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Acero West Salem have?
Some of Acero West Salem's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Acero West Salem currently offering any rent specials?
Acero West Salem is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acero West Salem pet-friendly?
Yes, Acero West Salem is pet friendly.
Does Acero West Salem offer parking?
Yes, Acero West Salem offers parking.
Does Acero West Salem have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Acero West Salem offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Acero West Salem have a pool?
Yes, Acero West Salem has a pool.
Does Acero West Salem have accessible units?
Yes, Acero West Salem has accessible units.
Does Acero West Salem have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Acero West Salem has units with dishwashers.
Does Acero West Salem have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Acero West Salem has units with air conditioning.
