luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:52 AM
45 Luxury Apartments for rent in Salem, OR
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
56 Units Available
West Salem
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
West Salem
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2034 Celeen Ave SE
2034 Celeen Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2361 sqft
Brand new home in S. Salem - This new 3bdrm/2bth home in South Salem, located in a newer development, sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a large backyard, two car garage, and ample off street parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
2060 High St SE
2060 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2722 sqft
2060 High St SE Available 08/05/20 Historic Home in Desirable Salem Neighborhood - Beautiful 1920s English cottage available for rent.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyslope
5757 Joynak Street South
5757 Joynak Street South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1253 sqft
New Townhome in South Salem - Beautiful townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
2090 Warner St NE
2090 Warner Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
2090 Warner St NE Available 07/22/20 3Bd/1Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1950 with approx 1,120 sq ft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Mill Creek
1449 Polo Court SE
1449 Polo Court Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
1449 Polo Court SE Available 07/18/20 CONVENIENTLY LOCATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SE SALEM - • 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH • WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS • ALL ELECTRIC! • APPX 900 SF • SINGLE CAR GARAGE W/OPENER! • SORRY, OWNER HAS A STRICT NO PET AND NO SMOKING
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
2325 High St. SE
2325 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2249 sqft
2325 High St.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
South Central
1123 Cross Street Southeast
1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
West Salem
1603 Sunrise Circle
1603 Sunrise Circle Northwest, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1144 sqft
Enjoy the privacy and quiet ambiance of SalemTowne 55+ Community in West Salem. This home has been completely remodeled, be the first to enjoy all brand new finishes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2671 sqft
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Salem
2655 Brush College Road Northwest
2655 Brush College Road Northwest, Salem, OR
6 Bedrooms
$2,950
3800 sqft
Purchase Price: $515,000 Lease: $2,950 Option Fee: Flexible Term: 12-24 mos Note: This property is not for rent. It is for “rent to own” / “lease option”. We are looking for someone who wants to buy a house. Bad credit is ok.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Neighbors
1745 State Street N.E. 17th
1745 State Street, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1925 sqft
Multi use zoned home - Property Id: 304624 Centrally located Excellent Classic home on Busy State Street Good access and parking.Residential or professional use . Lease option possible. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 03:22am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Salem
337 18th Street SE
337 18th Street Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1629 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 Bedroom and Bonus room 2 bath. Gorgeous vintage Victorian home remodeled.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 03:22am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Neighbors
990 16th St NE
990 16th Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1110 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen 971-599-9292 3 bedroom 1 bath home Gas fireplace, built ins, laundry hook up in basement, fenced yard, deck.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
4424 Remington NE
4424 Remington Place Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1399 sqft
4424 Remington NE Available 06/01/20 Townhouse - Townhouse. Built in 2006. Two story. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Single car garage. Gas, forced air heat. Stove is also gas. Landscaped, fenced yard.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Gateway
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.
1 of 17
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Lansing
2010 Byram St NE
2010 Byram Street Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
2Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 2Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1972 with approx 1,008 sq ft.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
4140 12th St SE
4140 12th Street Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 254492 Single family home in a quiet neighborhood with spacious kitchen, Jacuzzi in master bath, wood burning stove in living room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Salem
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Gateway
910 Alina
910 Alina Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1160 sqft
910 Alina Available 04/03/20 Bonus room - Desirable condo in Southeast Salem. 3 bedroom (large master suite) 2 bath, dual sinks in master bath. Gas heat Bonus room with closet and skylights, upstairs (footage not included in the 1160 sq. ft.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest
2205 Crestview Dr S
2205 Crestview Drive South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
2205 Crestview Dr S Available 04/30/20 2 Story Townhome Near Minto Brown Park ~ 2205 Crestview - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lansing
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
