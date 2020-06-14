Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Salem, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Salem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hayesville
6 Units Available
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1100 sqft
Nola Place Apartments for rent in Northeast Salem, offers pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4450 Rebecca Ct NE
4450 Rebecca Court Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced. Tenant pays all utilities; Minimum one year lease One small mature pet allowed. No smoking Schools - Hammond Elem.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW
1533 Broken Wheel Ct NW, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2853 sqft
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - Dramatic 2007 Craftsman with excellent curb appeal. Very open Kitchen, nook, family room w/gas fireplace.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Area
1 Unit Available
156 Front Street NE #660
156 Front Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2980 sqft
156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
3640 Liberty Road S #43
3640 Liberty Road South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
3rd Floor, 1 large bedroom, 1 small bedroom, Laundry On-Site

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW
1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1990 sqft
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW Available 04/07/20 Move in Special $200 of First Months Rent!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Ba w/ Lrg Bonus Room! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE
1197 Duffield Heights Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1950 sqft
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE Available 04/28/20 Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, in South Salem - Willamette Meadow Property Management We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
Orchardview
138 Bayview Way Northeast, Four Corners, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Enjoy greenspace and harmony just off the major arteries of Salem.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hayesville
1 Unit Available
3061 Tierra Drive NE
3061 Tierra Drive Northeast, Hayesville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
3061 Tierra Drive NE Available 07/18/20 Quiet & Spacious, Fenced Backyard 4bd/2.5ba House on Dead End Street - Large 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house with large fenced backyard. 2 Story, double car garage w/opener. ? Built in 2005 over 2,150 sq.ft.
Results within 5 miles of Salem

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2780 Bunker Hill Road S
2780 Bunker Hill Road South, Marion County, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6097 sqft
LUXURY LIVING - Large Executive Country Luxury Estate Home - This French Country Estate overlooks a Chardonnay Vineyard with magnificent River and Valley views! This home features a secluded gated entry with intercom and call button to guarantee
Results within 10 miles of Salem

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
207 N Main St
207 North Main Street, Jefferson, OR
Studio
$700
850 sqft
Available Now - Furnished studio apartment in Jefferson-Flexible Rental Terms Available - Cute upstairs studio apartment in historic, renovated church built in 1913.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
304 Winegar Ave. E
304 Winegar Avenue East, Monmouth, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom house! Available soon! - 304 Winegar Ave.- Hardwood floors, fenced back yard. 3 bedroom, 1 bath with spacious bedrooms. 1008 square feet, double car garage, wood burning fireplace, & heat pump with A/C.
City Guide for Salem, OR

Considering a move to Salem, Oregon?

Do you agree with the following statements? Sales tax is for suckers. I hate pumping my own gas. If any of these statements resonated with you - start packing. Salem awaits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Salem, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Salem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

