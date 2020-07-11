Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tigard apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 04:20pm
$
5 Units Available
Hillsdale
Sharrita Villa
2310 Southwest Bertha Boulevard, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Just minutes Hillside City Park, I-5 and the shopping district of Multnomah Village in Southwest Portland. One- and two-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, large closets and private deck/patio. Seasonal pool and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
44 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
Homestead
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
A block from OHSU. This charming community offers custom kitchens, renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. On-site laundry and recycling services. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Results within 10 miles of Tigard
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,623
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Nob Hill
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,257
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1080 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Pearl
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Hawthorne PDX
4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
549 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Pearl
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,785
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
14 Units Available
Pearl
Bridgetown Lofts
1850 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy reach to I-405. Apartments featuring Euro-style cabinets, quartz counters and wide plank floors in a community with spectacular riverfront views. Communal lounge, courtyard, fitness center and rooftop terrace for residents' enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
7 Units Available
Wilsonville
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1241 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
49 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
38 Units Available
Arbor Lodge
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
47 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,295
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
City Guide for Tigard, OR

They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.

Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tigard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tigard, OR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tigard apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tigard apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

