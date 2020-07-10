65 Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR with move-in specials
Lake Oswego... where Portlanders sleep at night.
The Portland life can be a taxing one. Gourmet coffee cup after gourmet coffee cup, and hours spent finding that perfect pair of hipster pants mean that at the end of the grueling day, its nearly essential to find a quiet place to call home. For roughly 37,000 people, that place called "home" is nestled in the picturesque, sprawling waterfront land of Lake Oswego.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lake Oswego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Lake Oswego apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.