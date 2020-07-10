65 Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lake Oswego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
28 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
59 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 04:20pm
$
5 Units Available
Hillsdale
Sharrita Villa
2310 Southwest Bertha Boulevard, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Just minutes Hillside City Park, I-5 and the shopping district of Multnomah Village in Southwest Portland. One- and two-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, large closets and private deck/patio. Seasonal pool and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
2 Units Available
South Portland
Corbett Heights
3916 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,230
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-bedroom apartments near OHSU campuses, South Waterfront and downtown. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, gym, elevator, bike storage and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
84 Units Available
Westmoreland
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
Homestead
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
A block from OHSU. This charming community offers custom kitchens, renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. On-site laundry and recycling services. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
7 Units Available
Wilsonville
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1241 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
49 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Nob Hill
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,081
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Arbor Lodge
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,623
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Pearl
Bridgetown Lofts
1850 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy reach to I-405. Apartments featuring Euro-style cabinets, quartz counters and wide plank floors in a community with spectacular riverfront views. Communal lounge, courtyard, fitness center and rooftop terrace for residents' enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,295
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
City Guide for Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego... where Portlanders sleep at night.

The Portland life can be a taxing one. Gourmet coffee cup after gourmet coffee cup, and hours spent finding that perfect pair of hipster pants mean that at the end of the grueling day, its nearly essential to find a quiet place to call home. For roughly 37,000 people, that place called "home" is nestled in the picturesque, sprawling waterfront land of Lake Oswego.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Oswego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Lake Oswego, OR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lake Oswego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Lake Oswego apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

