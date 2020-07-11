50 Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR with move-in specials
Tualatin, Oregon, is a quiet, little town with a river running through it. In fact, Tualatin means lazy in the native Atfalati indian language.
Located just 20 minutes outside of Portland, Oregon, Tualatin is a quiet suburban town that's home to crawfish festivals in the summertime and Christmas tree displays in the winter. The Tualatin River runs through the town, and you can see your neighbors fishing and canoeing on sunny days. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tualatin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Tualatin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.