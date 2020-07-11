Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tualatin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Results within 5 miles of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
7 Units Available
Wilsonville
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1241 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Wilsonville
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
Just off the Willamette River and I-5. Recently renovated community with a fireplace and updated appliances in each unit. On-site pool, hot tub and business center. Garages available. A tranquil area that's pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Wilsonville
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,304
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1013 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,623
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Pearl
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Pearl
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,785
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
49 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
47 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,295
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,270
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Storyline
1177 SW Market St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1011 sqft
This community comes equipped with a clubroom, rooftop lounge, fitness center and coffee bar. Apartments include quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Delta Park Center and Portland State University are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
112 Units Available
Goose Hollow
Alta Peak
1625 SW Alder St., Portland, OR
Studio
$1,438
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,591
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1014 sqft
Just because you live to explore doesn’t mean you don’t crave a comfortable, restorative spot to call home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,366
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Nob Hill
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,081
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
City Guide for Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, Oregon, is a quiet, little town with a river running through it. In fact, Tualatin means lazy in the native Atfalati indian language.

Located just 20 minutes outside of Portland, Oregon, Tualatin is a quiet suburban town that's home to crawfish festivals in the summertime and Christmas tree displays in the winter. The Tualatin River runs through the town, and you can see your neighbors fishing and canoeing on sunny days. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tualatin, OR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tualatin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tualatin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

