Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

13594 Blazer Trail

13594 Blazer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13594 Blazer Trail, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mt. Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
13594 Blazer Trail Available 07/25/20 Beautiful House in Lake Oswego! - This gorgeous ranch sits on a large lot - just over 14,000 sq ft - in the Mountain Park neighborhood of Lake Oswego. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac so there is very little traffic. The mature landscaping and large trees make for a peaceful place to call home. Located right on a trail you'll also easily be able to enjoy getting outside for a walk or run.
The home has oak hardwood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and two fireplaces located in the living room and dining room. The master bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet. The home also boasts of a beautifully tiled sunroom/great room/family room that leads to the deck. There is a high-efficiency natural gas furnace and hot water heater located in the garage.

Close to: Shopping, restaurants, schools, parks – everything!
Amenities: Does not include use of the rec center
Utilities included: None
Kitchen appliances: Stainless fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal
Washer/Dryer: Hookups
Dining: Formal dining room & breakfast bar
Levels: 1
Year built: 1979
Parking: 2 car garage w/ extra space to the side & overhead
Storage: Garage
Heat: Gas
A/C: Yes
HOA: Yes (owner pays fees)
Landscaping maintained by: Tenant
Pets: Up to 2 approved pets OK with an additional $500 deposit each.*
*Pets or Companion Animals must be approved through independent Pet
Screening company - copy this link to browser and follow the instructions:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/3rBlOsTnjtP4
Smoking: Sorry, no smoking.
Lease terms: 12 months.
Application fee: $55 per adult.
Security deposit: $2,000.00
Renter's Insurance: Required
Available: Late July
**Updated Photos to Come, some rooms have been painted! Does not include furniture**

Professionally managed by The Garcia Group

Please call or email for a showing: 503-595-4743 or rentals@garciagrp.com

Apply online AFTER you or your trusted representative has visited the property: www.garciagrp.com

(RLNE4136270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13594 Blazer Trail have any available units?
13594 Blazer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Oswego, OR.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13594 Blazer Trail have?
Some of 13594 Blazer Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13594 Blazer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13594 Blazer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13594 Blazer Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13594 Blazer Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13594 Blazer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13594 Blazer Trail offers parking.
Does 13594 Blazer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13594 Blazer Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13594 Blazer Trail have a pool?
No, 13594 Blazer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13594 Blazer Trail have accessible units?
No, 13594 Blazer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13594 Blazer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13594 Blazer Trail has units with dishwashers.
