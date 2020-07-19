Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

13594 Blazer Trail Available 07/25/20 Beautiful House in Lake Oswego! - This gorgeous ranch sits on a large lot - just over 14,000 sq ft - in the Mountain Park neighborhood of Lake Oswego. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac so there is very little traffic. The mature landscaping and large trees make for a peaceful place to call home. Located right on a trail you'll also easily be able to enjoy getting outside for a walk or run.

The home has oak hardwood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and two fireplaces located in the living room and dining room. The master bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet. The home also boasts of a beautifully tiled sunroom/great room/family room that leads to the deck. There is a high-efficiency natural gas furnace and hot water heater located in the garage.



Close to: Shopping, restaurants, schools, parks – everything!

Amenities: Does not include use of the rec center

Utilities included: None

Kitchen appliances: Stainless fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal

Washer/Dryer: Hookups

Dining: Formal dining room & breakfast bar

Levels: 1

Year built: 1979

Parking: 2 car garage w/ extra space to the side & overhead

Storage: Garage

Heat: Gas

A/C: Yes

HOA: Yes (owner pays fees)

Landscaping maintained by: Tenant

Pets: Up to 2 approved pets OK with an additional $500 deposit each.*

*Pets or Companion Animals must be approved through independent Pet

Screening company - copy this link to browser and follow the instructions:

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/3rBlOsTnjtP4

Smoking: Sorry, no smoking.

Lease terms: 12 months.

Application fee: $55 per adult.

Security deposit: $2,000.00

Renter's Insurance: Required

Available: Late July

**Updated Photos to Come, some rooms have been painted! Does not include furniture**



Professionally managed by The Garcia Group



Please call or email for a showing: 503-595-4743 or rentals@garciagrp.com



Apply online AFTER you or your trusted representative has visited the property: www.garciagrp.com



