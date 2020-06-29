Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub package receiving carport online portal

Welcome to Westlake Meadows Apartments, where distinctive apartment living and a host of conveniences await you. Our Lake Oswego, OR apartments offer a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from. Each of our homes provides a cozy wood-burning fireplace with mantle, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a private balcony or patio with extra storage. Enjoy our community amenities, which include 24-hour emergency maintenance, scenic walking trails, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a relaxing year-round spa. We are also a pet-friendly community, so feel free to bring your favorite companions to your new home!



Our Lake Oswego, OR apartments for rent sit among natural Northwest surroundings where you will enjoy the sophistication of local shopping, dining, and activities just minutes away. We are also conveniently located only a few miles from the I-5 freeway providing easy access to downtown Portland so you can enjoy the city life without having to live in the city