Lake Oswego, OR
Westlake Meadows
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

Westlake Meadows

5300 Parkview Dr · (503) 308-6152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Westlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1008 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1082 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 2042 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 2026 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westlake Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
package receiving
carport
online portal
Welcome to Westlake Meadows Apartments, where distinctive apartment living and a host of conveniences await you. Our Lake Oswego, OR apartments offer a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from. Each of our homes provides a cozy wood-burning fireplace with mantle, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a private balcony or patio with extra storage. Enjoy our community amenities, which include 24-hour emergency maintenance, scenic walking trails, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a relaxing year-round spa. We are also a pet-friendly community, so feel free to bring your favorite companions to your new home!

Our Lake Oswego, OR apartments for rent sit among natural Northwest surroundings where you will enjoy the sophistication of local shopping, dining, and activities just minutes away. We are also conveniently located only a few miles from the I-5 freeway providing easy access to downtown Portland so you can enjoy the city life without having to live in the city

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westlake Meadows have any available units?
Westlake Meadows has 5 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does Westlake Meadows have?
Some of Westlake Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westlake Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Westlake Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westlake Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Westlake Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Westlake Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Westlake Meadows offers parking.
Does Westlake Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westlake Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westlake Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Westlake Meadows has a pool.
Does Westlake Meadows have accessible units?
No, Westlake Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Westlake Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westlake Meadows has units with dishwashers.
