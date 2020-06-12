778 NW Lincoln St

Amenities

Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft. duplex near downtown Hillsboro! Entry opens up into the main living space with beautiful LVT flooring throughout, great kitchen with all appliances and island. Slider door leads out to a large fenced backyard with patio and garden shed.

Down the main hall are 2 nice bedrooms and full bath with wide tub/shower combo. Downstairs is the laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, and spacious master bedroom with 2 regular closets, and attached full bath! Over-sized 1 car garage with manual door & great storage space.The property is located only a 10 minute walk to downtown Hillsboro; close to coffee shops, cafes, and much more! 10-15 minute drive to Sunset/Hwy 26, Intel, Hillsboro Airport, and Jackson Bottom Wetlands.



More Details:

* Utilities Included: None Included

* Landscaping is tenant responsibility

* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at ipmdowntown.com

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: 1.5 times the monthly rent

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application

* Pet Policy: No Pets \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/

* Direct Website Link: ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/

* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/psuqy

* Schools: W Verne McKinney Elementary, Evergreen Jr High, Glencoe High School. Please verify with schools as boundaries are subject to change.



*The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)



No Pets Allowed



