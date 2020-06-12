All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 778 NW Lincoln St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
778 NW Lincoln St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

778 NW Lincoln St

778 Northwest Lincoln Street · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

778 Northwest Lincoln Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
West Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 778 NW Lincoln St · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft. duplex near downtown Hillsboro! Entry opens up into the main living space with beautiful LVT flooring throughout, great kitchen with all appliances and island. Slider door leads out to a large fenced backyard with patio and garden shed.
Down the main hall are 2 nice bedrooms and full bath with wide tub/shower combo. Downstairs is the laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, and spacious master bedroom with 2 regular closets, and attached full bath! Over-sized 1 car garage with manual door & great storage space.The property is located only a 10 minute walk to downtown Hillsboro; close to coffee shops, cafes, and much more! 10-15 minute drive to Sunset/Hwy 26, Intel, Hillsboro Airport, and Jackson Bottom Wetlands.

More Details:
* Utilities Included: None Included
* Landscaping is tenant responsibility
* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at ipmdowntown.com
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: 1.5 times the monthly rent
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Pet Policy: No Pets \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/
* Direct Website Link: ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/psuqy
* Schools: W Verne McKinney Elementary, Evergreen Jr High, Glencoe High School. Please verify with schools as boundaries are subject to change.

*The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 NW Lincoln St have any available units?
778 NW Lincoln St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 778 NW Lincoln St have?
Some of 778 NW Lincoln St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 NW Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
778 NW Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 NW Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 778 NW Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 778 NW Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 778 NW Lincoln St does offer parking.
Does 778 NW Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 NW Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 NW Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 778 NW Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 778 NW Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 778 NW Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 778 NW Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 778 NW Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 778 NW Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 778 NW Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 778 NW Lincoln St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street
Hillsboro, OR 97078
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St
Hillsboro, OR 97006
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity