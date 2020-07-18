345 NW 187th Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome - Excellent Location! Close To Nike & Intel



Available July 11th, 2020. 3bed,2bth, 1,600sqft. Cottages At Autumn Creek offers this beautiful 2-story cottage townhome with an open Great Room style floor plan, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and approximately 1,600 square feet of living space. Prime location and fabulous neighborhood, with close proximity to Nike and Intel, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transit and easy commutes to Downtown Portland.



The home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level, an open kitchen and more. Light and bright! Features include an open kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry and countertop space, Stainless Steel appliances, a gas stove and breakfast nook. Sliding doors to the private outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. The Great Room offers high vaulted ceilings and a beautiful gas fireplace. The Master Suite is spacious with a private Master Bath, complete with dual sinks, a soaking tub and walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms are spacious, light and bright. The 2 car attached garage offers plenty of additional storage space as well. HOA maintains the front yard landscaping. Tenant is responsible for the backyard landscaping.



Lease requirement is 12 months/ Small dog welcome with $50 per month pet month, per pet. Schools: McKinley Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School and Westview High



Directions: US-26, L on NW 185th, R on NW Holly St. L on NW Edgeway Dr, R on NW Gateway St, L on to NW 187th Ave.



No Cats Allowed



