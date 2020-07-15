All apartments in Hillsboro
2764 SE Irwin Ct.
2764 SE Irwin Ct.

2764 Southeast Irwin Court · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
Location

2764 Southeast Irwin Court, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Southeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2764 SE Irwin Ct. · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
dogs allowed
Fantastic Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready!!* - Wonderful 2 story townhouse with bonus room in a convenient location! Light & bright home featuring wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, balcony deck, and bonus flex room downstairs! Open living space with a great kitchen including center island and stainless steel appliances with gas range. Two master suites with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and full bathrooms. Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included. The property is walking distance to shopping, Fred Meyer, Coffee, Movie Theater & more. Easy work commute to Hillsboro / Intel and Beaverton!

More Details Please Review:
* Landscaping: Maintained by HOA
* Utilities Included: None Included - Tenant Responsibility
* Gas Forced air heating and air conditioning with bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Washington County
* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: 1.5 times the monthly rent
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Pet Policy: 1 cat okay pre-approval \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/
* Direct Website Link: ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/l4lml
* Schools: Ladd Acres Elementary, R A Brown Middle, Century High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.

*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information, however we shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any questions at 503-902-1022 ex 2!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2701007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. have any available units?
2764 SE Irwin Ct. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. have?
Some of 2764 SE Irwin Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2764 SE Irwin Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2764 SE Irwin Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 SE Irwin Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2764 SE Irwin Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2764 SE Irwin Ct. offers parking.
Does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2764 SE Irwin Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. have a pool?
No, 2764 SE Irwin Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2764 SE Irwin Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2764 SE Irwin Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2764 SE Irwin Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2764 SE Irwin Ct. has units with air conditioning.
