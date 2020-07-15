2764 SE Irwin Ct.

Amenities

Fantastic Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready!!* - Wonderful 2 story townhouse with bonus room in a convenient location! Light & bright home featuring wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, balcony deck, and bonus flex room downstairs! Open living space with a great kitchen including center island and stainless steel appliances with gas range. Two master suites with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and full bathrooms. Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included. The property is walking distance to shopping, Fred Meyer, Coffee, Movie Theater & more. Easy work commute to Hillsboro / Intel and Beaverton!



More Details Please Review:

* Landscaping: Maintained by HOA

* Utilities Included: None Included - Tenant Responsibility

* Gas Forced air heating and air conditioning with bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Washington County

* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: 1.5 times the monthly rent

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application

* Pet Policy: 1 cat okay pre-approval \\ Policy Info & Required Profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/

* Direct Website Link: ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/

* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/l4lml

* Schools: Ladd Acres Elementary, R A Brown Middle, Century High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.



*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information, however we shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any questions at 503-902-1022 ex 2!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2701007)