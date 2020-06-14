All apartments in Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OR
18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop

18677 Northeast Cedar Falls Loop · (503) 567-2206
Location

18677 Northeast Cedar Falls Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedrm+ 3 Bath Townhouse W/ beautiful living room view! - *** More Photos Coming Soon! ***

* Open layout for main level living, dining & kitchen area
* Gas Fireplace in living room
* Living room has a cozy feel w/ lots of windows & natural light!
* Patio in the living room faces greenery
* Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main level
* The Kitchen has a lovely granite island & stainless steel appliances including gas range,
refrigerator w/french doors, and water dispenser & built-in microwave.
* One bedroom with attached full bathroom on ground level.
* Attached two car garage with driveway
* Garage has lots of storage space!
* Great location near parks, TriMet and easy access to Intel/Nike/HighTech
* HOA covers landscaping

** No Pets Allowed **
** No Smoking Allowed **

Schools:
Mckinley Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Westview High
(Tenant to confirm schools)

Available to show by appointment with 24 hr notice.
FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click "Contact Us" button and fill out the info
Please do not apply for rental without first viewing the property

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4846344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop have any available units?
18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop have?
Some of 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop currently offering any rent specials?
18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop pet-friendly?
No, 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop offer parking?
Yes, 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop does offer parking.
Does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop have a pool?
No, 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop does not have a pool.
Does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop have accessible units?
No, 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
