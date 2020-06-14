Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

18677 NW Cedar Falls Loop Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedrm+ 3 Bath Townhouse W/ beautiful living room view! - *** More Photos Coming Soon! ***



* Open layout for main level living, dining & kitchen area

* Gas Fireplace in living room

* Living room has a cozy feel w/ lots of windows & natural light!

* Patio in the living room faces greenery

* Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main level

* The Kitchen has a lovely granite island & stainless steel appliances including gas range,

refrigerator w/french doors, and water dispenser & built-in microwave.

* One bedroom with attached full bathroom on ground level.

* Attached two car garage with driveway

* Garage has lots of storage space!

* Great location near parks, TriMet and easy access to Intel/Nike/HighTech

* HOA covers landscaping



** No Pets Allowed **

** No Smoking Allowed **



Schools:

Mckinley Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Westview High

(Tenant to confirm schools)



Available to show by appointment with 24 hr notice.

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

Please do not apply for rental without first viewing the property



No Pets Allowed



