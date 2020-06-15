All apartments in Hillsboro
1492 SE Gerhard Dr.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

1492 SE Gerhard Dr.

1492 Southeast Gerhard Drive · (503) 579-3000 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1492 Southeast Gerhard Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97123
South Hillsboro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1719 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location - Nice home on corner lot ready for Lease. Freshly painted!!
Home has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer, Disposal.
Forced Air Gas heat /AC, Gas Fireplace.
Fenced back yard. Front Lanscaping done by HOA
No Smoking/ No Pets/ 1 year Lease
Minter Bridge/ South Meadows/ Hillsboro
Application Fee $40 per Adult over 18
Security Deposit $1895
Rent is pro-rated depending on move in date.
Please go to www.ascendpropertymanagementoregon.com for our criteria information.
Call Ann 503-579-2951 to view.

(RLNE2288644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. have any available units?
1492 SE Gerhard Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. have?
Some of 1492 SE Gerhard Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1492 SE Gerhard Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. offer parking?
No, 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. have a pool?
No, 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1492 SE Gerhard Dr. has units with air conditioning.
