Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

101 NE 30th Ave.

101 Northeast 30th Avenue · (503) 989-9662
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Brookwood

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 NE 30th Ave. · Avail. now

$2,339

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2093 sqft

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ***
To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.com
__________________________________________________________________

Be the first tenant to live in this stunning attached craftsman style home. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, energy efficient A/C, covered patio and large fenced yard. Close to neighborhood parks, Max blue line, Hillsboro fairgrounds, Ronler Acres Intel, Top Golf, restaurants, and shopping.

Main level has an open concept layout with beautiful wood floors throughout. In the chef's kitchen is a large island, tons of cabinet space, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a small dining area, great room w/ fireplace and access to the back patio/yard.
Upstairs is wall to wall carpet with two bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room. Master bedroom walk-in closet, and dual sinks, a spa shower, soaking tub in bathroom.

Bus lines: 47
Max Line: Blue

Schools:
* Elementary: Eastwood
* Middle: J.W. Poynter
* High: Liberty

Address: 101 NE 30th Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97214
* Bedrooms: 3
* Bathrooms: 2.5
* Rent: $2,339
* Security Deposit: $1,700
* Lease Term: 12 Month
* Utilities Included in Rent: None
* Utilities paid by tenant: All
* Laundry: Units can be provided
* Pets: Negotiable w/ an additional $300 deposit
* Yard: Tenant responsibility

Leasing Agent: Jennifer McArthur
Available: Monday- Friday (Saturday by Appt.)
Email: Leasing2@reliancepminc.com
Cell: 503-989-9662 /Call or Text

Terms: No smoking. Providing proof of renter's insurance is required prior to taking possession of the property.

(RLNE5546435)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

