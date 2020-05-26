Amenities

Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ***

To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.com

__________________________________________________________________



Be the first tenant to live in this stunning attached craftsman style home. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, energy efficient A/C, covered patio and large fenced yard. Close to neighborhood parks, Max blue line, Hillsboro fairgrounds, Ronler Acres Intel, Top Golf, restaurants, and shopping.



Main level has an open concept layout with beautiful wood floors throughout. In the chef's kitchen is a large island, tons of cabinet space, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a small dining area, great room w/ fireplace and access to the back patio/yard.

Upstairs is wall to wall carpet with two bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room. Master bedroom walk-in closet, and dual sinks, a spa shower, soaking tub in bathroom.



Bus lines: 47

Max Line: Blue



Schools:

* Elementary: Eastwood

* Middle: J.W. Poynter

* High: Liberty



Address: 101 NE 30th Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97214

* Bedrooms: 3

* Bathrooms: 2.5

* Rent: $2,339

* Security Deposit: $1,700

* Lease Term: 12 Month

* Utilities Included in Rent: None

* Utilities paid by tenant: All

* Laundry: Units can be provided

* Pets: Negotiable w/ an additional $300 deposit

* Yard: Tenant responsibility



Leasing Agent: Jennifer McArthur

Available: Monday- Friday (Saturday by Appt.)

Email: Leasing2@reliancepminc.com

Cell: 503-989-9662 /Call or Text



Terms: No smoking. Providing proof of renter's insurance is required prior to taking possession of the property.



