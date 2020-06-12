/
2 bedroom apartments
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1050 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1208 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Holly Brook
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holly Brook
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
924 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Gresham-Centennial
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Gresham-Southwest
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Mt. Hood
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
968 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Gresham-Southwest
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
865 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Wilkes East
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
933 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Holly Brook
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Kelly Creek
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Gresham-Northeast
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Gresham-North Central
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Rockwood
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gresham-North Central
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Holly Brook
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
900 sqft
Located along the Springwater Corridor, this complex offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Units offer washer and dryer hookups, open living rooms, and patios off the master bedroom.
Rockwood
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
920 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
Powell Valley
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Gresham-Centennial
Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham.
Gresham-Northeast
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Gresham-Northeast
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
954 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Powell Valley
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!
Wilkes East
Village Court
17899 NE Oregon St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1062 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.
