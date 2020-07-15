/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
22 Studio Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
36 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,420
593 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
Bennington
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,230
473 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,047
505 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
5 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,330
316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3114 NW 47th Dr.
3114 Northwest 47th Drive, Camas, WA
Studio
$1,925
- (RLNE4919240)
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3338 NW 47th Dr.
3338 Northwest 47th Drive, Camas, WA
Studio
$1,900
- (RLNE5920896)
Results within 10 miles of Gresham
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
76 Units Available
Sylvan-Highlands
Tabor Commons
1020 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$825
281 sqft
Rich in History. Tabor Commons, formally known Worldview, has been transformed into a beautiful vintage, modern apartment community located in the amazing Mt. Tabor neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
Buckman
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
633 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawthorne Twenty Six in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
7 Units Available
Richmond
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,260
465 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Beaumont-Wilshire
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
457 sqft
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Sullivan's Gulch
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
473 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Hollywood
Laurel 42
4242 Northeast Halsey Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
498 sqft
Laurel42 is contemporary living with a hint of vintage charm. If you’re looking for a thoughtfully-designed home with access to thoroughfares and transit hubs, and an artsy, bustling neighborhood, then Laurel42 is for you. Your Urban Oasis Awaits
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
10 Units Available
Richmond
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
502 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Kerns
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
505 sqft
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Richmond
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
79 Units Available
Kerns
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
5 Units Available
Richmond
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 7 at 04:51 PM
2 Units Available
Woodstock
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Richmond
Hawthorne 31 Apartments
1515 Southeast 31st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
381 sqft
Hawthorne 31 is a 30 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Hawthorne District. Make yourself at home in one of our studio or one bedroom apartment homes, each with oversized windows, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
3 Units Available
Creston-Kenilworth
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
$
21 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,099
475 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Similar Pages
Gresham 1 BedroomsGresham 2 BedroomsGresham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGresham 3 BedroomsGresham Accessible ApartmentsGresham Apartments under $1,100Gresham Apartments under $1,200
Gresham Apartments under $1,400Gresham Apartments with BalconyGresham Apartments with GarageGresham Apartments with GymGresham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGresham Apartments with Parking