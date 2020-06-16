All apartments in Gresham
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

1643 NE 5th St

1643 Northeast 5th Street · (541) 330-8373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1643 Northeast 5th Street, Gresham, OR 97030
Downtown Gresham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1643 NE 5th St · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New 3bed/2bath Single Level Home in NE Redmond - *** In light of current public health concerns MVPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties. Approved applicants will be given the opportunity to view the property once vacant within a reasonable timeline before making a final decision to accept or decline tenancy. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***

Be the first to live in this brand new beautiful single level home by Woodhill Homes. Features include an open floorplan, gas fireplace, all brand new kitchen appliances (refrigerator not photographed but scheduled to be installed), vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring with carpeting in the bedrooms, master bedroom with on suite and walk in closet, washer and dryer included, covered back patio, fenced back yard and a large two car garage accessible though the alley behind the property.

One year initial lease term. Tenant responsible for all utilities and maintains landscaping. Sorry, this is a no pets property.

All of Mountain View Property Management properties are non-smoking.

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Professionally Managed by Mountain View Property Management Inc. Licensed in the State of Oregon.

M.V.P.M. screening guidelines appear once the Apply Now tab has been selected. Please review them before submitting an application.

Please do not disturb our tenants. Thank you.

(RLNE5649406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 NE 5th St have any available units?
1643 NE 5th St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1643 NE 5th St have?
Some of 1643 NE 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 NE 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1643 NE 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 NE 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 1643 NE 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham.
Does 1643 NE 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1643 NE 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1643 NE 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 NE 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 NE 5th St have a pool?
No, 1643 NE 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1643 NE 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1643 NE 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 NE 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 NE 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 NE 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 NE 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
