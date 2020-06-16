1643 NE 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New 3bed/2bath Single Level Home in NE Redmond - *** In light of current public health concerns MVPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties. Approved applicants will be given the opportunity to view the property once vacant within a reasonable timeline before making a final decision to accept or decline tenancy. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***



Be the first to live in this brand new beautiful single level home by Woodhill Homes. Features include an open floorplan, gas fireplace, all brand new kitchen appliances (refrigerator not photographed but scheduled to be installed), vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring with carpeting in the bedrooms, master bedroom with on suite and walk in closet, washer and dryer included, covered back patio, fenced back yard and a large two car garage accessible though the alley behind the property.



One year initial lease term. Tenant responsible for all utilities and maintains landscaping. Sorry, this is a no pets property.



All of Mountain View Property Management properties are non-smoking.



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Professionally Managed by Mountain View Property Management Inc. Licensed in the State of Oregon.



M.V.P.M. screening guidelines appear once the Apply Now tab has been selected. Please review them before submitting an application.



Please do not disturb our tenants. Thank you.



