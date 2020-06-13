/
hood river
16 Apartments for rent in Hood River, OR📍
714 Cascade Ave #14
714 Cascade Avenue, Hood River, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Fully-Furnished Condo for Rent Near Downtown Hood River, OR - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for rent near downtown Hood River, OR.
909 Columbia Street
909 Columbia Street, Hood River, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1660 sqft
4BR Home for Rent - Downtown Hood River - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Downtown Hood River area.
1107 Montello Ave.
1107 Montello Avenue, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 Montello Ave. Available 06/30/20 APPLICATION PENDING Duplex for Rent - Downtown Hood River - 2 bedroom,1 bath duplex for rent, located in a great neighborhood close to the hospital, schools and shopping. Attached 1 car garage, large yard.
918 Union Street
918 Union Street, Hood River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
918 Union Street Available 08/10/20 APPLICATION PENDING 3BR Home for Rent - HR Heights - Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent on the heights in Hood River.
1706 Avalon Way #20
1706 Avalon Dr, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
832 sqft
1706 Avalon Way #20 Available 06/15/20 APPLICATION PENDING Mountain View Condo #20 for Rent - Mountain View Condos, Unit #20. Prime location with a beautiful Mt. Adams view and balcony off of one of the two bedrooms. Two bedrooms, 1.
2770 May Street
2770 May Drive, Hood River, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3997 sqft
Custom 4 Bed | 3 Bath House Plus Huge Bonus Room In Hood River - This custom 4 bedroom, 3 bath house was built with the picturesque views of Mt. Adams in mind.
1828 Columbia St.
1828 Columbia Street, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom downtown - Sweet and cozy 2 bed and 1 bath house located in downtown Hood River. Small but includes all the essentials, kitchen, 2 bedrooms 1 bath and hard wood flooring throughout.
1318 Belmont St.
1318 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 bed 1 bath in The Heights - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex Ideal location in the heights off of Belmont Street. Walking distance to restaurants, Rosauers, and more. Newly remodeled with new carpet, vinyl flooring and paint. Rent: $1250.
2927 Talon Ave
2927 Talon Ave, Hood River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Brand New 3 Bedroom - New 2020 townhome available on Talon Ave. in desirable Hood River neighborhood. Two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry room and an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Hood River
318 E Steuben
318 E Steuben St, Bingen, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand New 2 Bedroom home in Bingen! - Brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Bingen close to downtown shops, restaurants and the new Society Hotel! Kitchen is equip with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven.
315 Jefferson St
315 W Jefferson St, Bingen, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Cute and Convenient! - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bingen, WA. Home has been completely renovated.
116 Ingram Place
116 Ingram Place, White Salmon, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING Townhouse for Rent - White Salmon - Beautiful, 2016 townhouse located in White Salmon.
Results within 10 miles of Hood River
3810 Neal Creek Road
3810 Neal Creek Road, Hood River County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1204 sqft
3810 Neal Creek Road Available 07/10/20 House for Rent - Small Pet Friendly - Two bedroom, two bath manufactured home for rent located in the Hood River Valley. New floors, and new deck with great Mt. Adams views! There is a barn for storage.
29 Mosier Creek Pl
29 Mosier Creek Place, Mosier, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1544 sqft
29 Mosier Creek Pl Available 06/15/20 Furnished, 2BR Mosier Creek Condo - Internet & Cable Included! - This furnished, 2 level, 2 bedroom/2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hood River rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hood River from include The Dalles, and Sandy.