1585 NE Kane Dr.

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***APPLICATION PENDING***



Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing



For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.



Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.

Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions



ABOUT US:

Here at V2 Properties we focus on customer service and making your life as our future tenant as simple as possible. We have found several ways to do that including online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency services number. We are certainly a technology focused company and we encourage our tenants to utilize these services to make your day simpler!



FINE PRINT

1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required

Utilities Included: W/S/G Included

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher

Laundry: Coin-Op on Site

Parking: 1 car in shared garage, 1 car in drive

Heating: Electric

Cooling: None

Water Heating: Electric

Accepting 1 Pet under 25lbs

$25 per pet per month plus $500 increased security deposit

No Cats

Yes Dogs

Pet Policies & Breed Restrictions @ http://www.v2properties.com/pet-policy/

Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/

Please respect the privacy of current tenants

NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



