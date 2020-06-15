1585 NE Kane Dr.

Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***APPLICATION PENDING***
Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing
For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.
Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.
https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing
Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions
FINE PRINT
1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required
Utilities Included: W/S/G Included
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
Laundry: Coin-Op on Site
Parking: 1 car in shared garage, 1 car in drive
Heating: Electric
Cooling: None
Water Heating: Electric
Accepting 1 Pet under 25lbs
$25 per pet per month plus $500 increased security deposit
No Cats
Yes Dogs
Pet Policies & Breed Restrictions @ http://www.v2properties.com/pet-policy/
Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/
Please respect the privacy of current tenants
NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
