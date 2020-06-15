All apartments in Gresham
1585 NE Kane Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1585 NE Kane Dr.

1585 Northeast Kane Drive · (503) 964-6868
Location

1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1585 NE Kane Dr. · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
some paid utils
online portal
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***APPLICATION PENDING***

Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing

For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.

Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.
https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing

Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions

ABOUT US:
Here at V2 Properties we focus on customer service and making your life as our future tenant as simple as possible. We have found several ways to do that including online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency services number. We are certainly a technology focused company and we encourage our tenants to utilize these services to make your day simpler!

FINE PRINT
1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required
Utilities Included: W/S/G Included
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
Laundry: Coin-Op on Site
Parking: 1 car in shared garage, 1 car in drive
Heating: Electric
Cooling: None
Water Heating: Electric
Accepting 1 Pet under 25lbs
$25 per pet per month plus $500 increased security deposit
No Cats
Yes Dogs
Pet Policies & Breed Restrictions @ http://www.v2properties.com/pet-policy/
Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/
Please respect the privacy of current tenants
NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3507718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 NE Kane Dr. have any available units?
1585 NE Kane Dr. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1585 NE Kane Dr. have?
Some of 1585 NE Kane Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 NE Kane Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1585 NE Kane Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 NE Kane Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1585 NE Kane Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham.
Does 1585 NE Kane Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1585 NE Kane Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1585 NE Kane Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 NE Kane Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 NE Kane Dr. have a pool?
No, 1585 NE Kane Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1585 NE Kane Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1585 NE Kane Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 NE Kane Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 NE Kane Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 NE Kane Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 NE Kane Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
