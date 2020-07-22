/
/
/
kelly creek
92 Apartments for rent in Kelly Creek, Gresham, OR
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
7 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1185 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1933 SE Williams Dr
1933 Southeast Williams Drive, Gresham, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1843 sqft
4 Bedroom Next to Greenspace - ***APPLICATION PENDING***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis*** We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,345
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30021 SE Orient Drive Unit 2
30021 Southeast Orient Drive, Multnomah County, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
630 sqft
Enjoy country living in this 1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment - Enjoy a nice retreat from the city in this 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment. Big windows provide plenty of natural light. Large living room. Secluded apartment complex with shared laundry facilities.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2377 SE 15th Aly
2377 Southeast 15th Alley, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1743 sqft
This Must See Newer Build Has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Attached 2 Car Garage, Natural Light and Plenty of Storage. Beautiful Open Floorplan Downstairs. Front Porch Faces Scenic Greenway.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,103
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,527
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,611
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,182
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
9 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Located along the Springwater Corridor, this complex offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Units offer washer and dryer hookups, open living rooms, and patios off the master bedroom.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
13 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
9 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
985 sqft
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
4 Units Available
Northbrook Village
22100 NE Halsey St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1306 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO NORTHBROOK VILLAGE We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
17 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
2 Units Available
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
