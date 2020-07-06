Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes. Minutes to everything and in one of the best school districts in town.