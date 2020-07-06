Trillium Woods

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00- $49.95
Deposit: $99.00-$1,600.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 45 lbs max
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $40-$50
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.