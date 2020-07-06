All apartments in Beaverton
Trillium Woods
Trillium Woods

15480 Southwest Bunting Street · (503) 822-6772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR 97007
Murray Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107C · Avail. Sep 8

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 203D · Avail. Aug 8

$1,640

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trillium Woods.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes. Minutes to everything and in one of the best school districts in town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00- $49.95
Deposit: $99.00-$1,600.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 45 lbs max
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $40-$50
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trillium Woods have any available units?
Trillium Woods has 2 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Trillium Woods have?
Some of Trillium Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trillium Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Trillium Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trillium Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Trillium Woods is pet friendly.
Does Trillium Woods offer parking?
Yes, Trillium Woods offers parking.
Does Trillium Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trillium Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trillium Woods have a pool?
No, Trillium Woods does not have a pool.
Does Trillium Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Trillium Woods has accessible units.
Does Trillium Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trillium Woods has units with dishwashers.
