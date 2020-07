Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving racquetball court tennis court

Arbor Creek Apartments in Beaverton, OR offers residents one & two bedroom homes in a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Located on 22-acres of forested, park-like landscaping, youll feel at ease upon arriving home every day.Commuting from Beaverton into Portland, or to major employers in the area like Nike and Intel is convenient via the nearby MAX lightrail station. Whether attending school at Portland State University or working for one of the Northwests major employers, youll love the easy access to it all when you call Arbor Creek Apartments in Beaverton, OR your new home.