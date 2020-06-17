All apartments in Beaverton
17116 SW Whitley Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

17116 SW Whitley Way

17116 Southwest Whitley Way · (503) 799-4802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17116 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17116 SW Whitley Way · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meridian Village Townhome - 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Bonus room , 1,530 sq. ft. - This townhome has a beautiful interior that includes bamboo floors, granite counters and a large dining room. The living room has a gas fireplace and built-in tv nook. The sliding glass doors lead to a balcony where you can overlook the neighborhood. The upper level of this home has two master suite with full baths and a separate laundry station. The lower level of his home has a bonus room that can be used as an office space as well. There is a single car garage, there is a two car limit at this home.

The home is minutes from costco, nike, restaurants and shopping!

Call or Text Our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Open Application Period Begins: 03/16/2020

(RLNE5638039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17116 SW Whitley Way have any available units?
17116 SW Whitley Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17116 SW Whitley Way have?
Some of 17116 SW Whitley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17116 SW Whitley Way currently offering any rent specials?
17116 SW Whitley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17116 SW Whitley Way pet-friendly?
No, 17116 SW Whitley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 17116 SW Whitley Way offer parking?
Yes, 17116 SW Whitley Way does offer parking.
Does 17116 SW Whitley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17116 SW Whitley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17116 SW Whitley Way have a pool?
No, 17116 SW Whitley Way does not have a pool.
Does 17116 SW Whitley Way have accessible units?
No, 17116 SW Whitley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17116 SW Whitley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17116 SW Whitley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
