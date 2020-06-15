All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 14134 SW Compass Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
14134 SW Compass Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

14134 SW Compass Dr.

14134 Southwest Compass Drive · (503) 567-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14134 Southwest Compass Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14134 SW Compass Dr. · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 4 Bedroom Home in 45 Central Across from Nike World Headquarters! - *Newer 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 45 Central neighborhood.
*Walk across the street to Nike World Headquarters
*Wood floors on the main level.
*Kitchen with huge slab granite island and eating bar.
*High Profile Stainless gas appliances, pantry with tons of storage.
*Amazing cherry wood built-in desk with cabinet.
*Deck off the kitchen to enjoy the outdoor fresh air.
*Great room with separate dining room
*Luxury Master Suite with designer tile and dual sinks
*Includes full size washer and dryer
*Tank-less hot water heater
*Efficient Heat Pump with Air-Conditioning
*Full size two-car garage
*Clubhouse with Workout Room and Seasonal Pool.

Schools: Barnes Elementary, Meadow Park Middle, Beaverton High
** Tenants to confirm school**

**no pets**
**no smoking**

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click "Contact Us" button and fill out the info
Please do not apply for rental without first viewing the property

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2320387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14134 SW Compass Dr. have any available units?
14134 SW Compass Dr. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14134 SW Compass Dr. have?
Some of 14134 SW Compass Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14134 SW Compass Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14134 SW Compass Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14134 SW Compass Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14134 SW Compass Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 14134 SW Compass Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14134 SW Compass Dr. does offer parking.
Does 14134 SW Compass Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14134 SW Compass Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14134 SW Compass Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14134 SW Compass Dr. has a pool.
Does 14134 SW Compass Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14134 SW Compass Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14134 SW Compass Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14134 SW Compass Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14134 SW Compass Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln
Beaverton, OR 97229
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive
Beaverton, OR 97008
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy
Beaverton, OR 97006
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity