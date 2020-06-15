All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 11938 SW Chukar Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
11938 SW Chukar Ter
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

11938 SW Chukar Ter

11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace · (503) 693-0185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Murray Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace, Beaverton, OR 97007
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11938 SW Chukar Ter · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007

This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood. Its open floor plan flows seamlessly throughout the home. This home offers 3 big beautiful bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One bedroom is located on the lower floor with a nice sized closet. As you head up to the main floor you will find a large living room with fireplace, mantel and built in shelving for entertainment components. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space and a nice pantry. Off the kitchen you will find a formal dining room big enough for a large kitchen table. The top floor is where you'll find the master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Down the hall you will find the washer, dryer and hall bathroom. The 3rd bedroom has a nice walk in closet and a secret hideaway for little ones perfect for a play area. This home has a large single car garage and a fenced back yard perfect for a BBQ.

Walking distance from Cinetopia, Big Al's, Safeway and much more. Only 4 miles from Washington Square Mall!!!

Lease Terms: 12 month lease, $1,995 per month

Qualification: $1,995 on a 12 month lease, non-refundable application fee of $50 per adult, Refundable Security Deposit is $2,000 (Payment plan available for Security Deposit OAC) Minimum income requirement is $5,985 per month gross income of all applicants combined.

Pets Allowed $35 per month pet rent per animal. *Breed restrictions apply*

"Non - Smoking Home"

Please call Ashton Tenly Property Management for an appointment to see inside this great home (503)693-0185

(RLNE4610664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11938 SW Chukar Ter have any available units?
11938 SW Chukar Ter has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11938 SW Chukar Ter have?
Some of 11938 SW Chukar Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11938 SW Chukar Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11938 SW Chukar Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11938 SW Chukar Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11938 SW Chukar Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11938 SW Chukar Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11938 SW Chukar Ter does offer parking.
Does 11938 SW Chukar Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11938 SW Chukar Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11938 SW Chukar Ter have a pool?
No, 11938 SW Chukar Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11938 SW Chukar Ter have accessible units?
No, 11938 SW Chukar Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11938 SW Chukar Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11938 SW Chukar Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11938 SW Chukar Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St
Beaverton, OR 97005
Sorrento Bluff
8635 SW Maverick Ter
Beaverton, OR 97008
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003
Conestoga Park II
10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive
Beaverton, OR 97008
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity