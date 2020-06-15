Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007



This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood. Its open floor plan flows seamlessly throughout the home. This home offers 3 big beautiful bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One bedroom is located on the lower floor with a nice sized closet. As you head up to the main floor you will find a large living room with fireplace, mantel and built in shelving for entertainment components. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space and a nice pantry. Off the kitchen you will find a formal dining room big enough for a large kitchen table. The top floor is where you'll find the master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Down the hall you will find the washer, dryer and hall bathroom. The 3rd bedroom has a nice walk in closet and a secret hideaway for little ones perfect for a play area. This home has a large single car garage and a fenced back yard perfect for a BBQ.



Walking distance from Cinetopia, Big Al's, Safeway and much more. Only 4 miles from Washington Square Mall!!!



Lease Terms: 12 month lease, $1,995 per month



Qualification: $1,995 on a 12 month lease, non-refundable application fee of $50 per adult, Refundable Security Deposit is $2,000 (Payment plan available for Security Deposit OAC) Minimum income requirement is $5,985 per month gross income of all applicants combined.



Pets Allowed $35 per month pet rent per animal. *Breed restrictions apply*



"Non - Smoking Home"



Please call Ashton Tenly Property Management for an appointment to see inside this great home (503)693-0185



