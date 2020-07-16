All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 7217 Northwest 119th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
7217 Northwest 119th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

7217 Northwest 119th Street

7217 Northwest 119th Street · (405) 835-6877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7217 Northwest 119th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Summit Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Northwest 119th Street have any available units?
7217 Northwest 119th Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 7217 Northwest 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Northwest 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Northwest 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7217 Northwest 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 7217 Northwest 119th Street offer parking?
No, 7217 Northwest 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7217 Northwest 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Northwest 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Northwest 119th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7217 Northwest 119th Street has a pool.
Does 7217 Northwest 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 7217 Northwest 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Northwest 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 Northwest 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 Northwest 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 Northwest 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7217 Northwest 119th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
La Villa
6305 N Villa
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity