6404 NW 160th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

- Great location! This home is in Deer Creek Schools.The Legacy plan is a single-story, 2,804 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. Enjoy an inviting entry way that leads into the central family room and kitchen. The kitchen has a wonderful breakfast bar and features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a gas range and a large pantry. The master suite is off from the central family room and features a wonderful bathroom that offers two sinks and large walk-in closet. This unique floor plan offers a mother in law suite with a large master bedroom, with a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a large walk in closet. Fully fenced backyard, covered patio, and sprinkler system. Amenities for the neighborhood are pool, clubhouse and playground.Call Deana at 918-200-3110 or Samantha at 918-439-6242 to schedule a viewing.

