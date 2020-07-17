All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

6404 NW 160th Ter

6404 Northwest 160th Terrace · (918) 200-3110
Location

6404 Northwest 160th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6404 NW 160th Ter · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
- Great location! This home is in Deer Creek Schools.The Legacy plan is a single-story, 2,804 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. Enjoy an inviting entry way that leads into the central family room and kitchen. The kitchen has a wonderful breakfast bar and features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a gas range and a large pantry. The master suite is off from the central family room and features a wonderful bathroom that offers two sinks and large walk-in closet. This unique floor plan offers a mother in law suite with a large master bedroom, with a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a large walk in closet. Fully fenced backyard, covered patio, and sprinkler system. Amenities for the neighborhood are pool, clubhouse and playground.Call Deana at 918-200-3110 or Samantha at 918-439-6242 to schedule a viewing.
www.levelonepm.com

(RLNE5349307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 NW 160th Ter have any available units?
6404 NW 160th Ter has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 NW 160th Ter have?
Some of 6404 NW 160th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 NW 160th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6404 NW 160th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 NW 160th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6404 NW 160th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 6404 NW 160th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6404 NW 160th Ter offers parking.
Does 6404 NW 160th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 NW 160th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 NW 160th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6404 NW 160th Ter has a pool.
Does 6404 NW 160th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6404 NW 160th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 NW 160th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6404 NW 160th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
