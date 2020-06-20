All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5504 Shiloh Drive

5504 Shiloh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Shiloh Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73179

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5504 Shiloh Drive Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Home with Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 2,550 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 2,300 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 250 Sq Ft of outdoor living space. Home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, & 3 car garage with storm shelter installed. Covered front and back porches, fully sodded yards with in ground sprinkler system and landscaped front yard. Upgraded finishes throughout the home including plumbing fixtures, lights and appliances. The living room features a beautiful gas fireplace with stacked stone surround, wood look tile, and 2 large windows to let in natural light. Kitchen has decorative tile backsplash, stainless steel built in appliances, pantry and center island with 60/40 sink. Master suite boasts boxed ceiling detail that has crown molding, a large wrap around closet, double sink vanity, whirlpool tub and walk in shower! This home has a Rinnai Tankless water heater, whole home air purification system, & solarboards. Pets case by case.

(RLNE5781438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Shiloh Drive have any available units?
5504 Shiloh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Shiloh Drive have?
Some of 5504 Shiloh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Shiloh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Shiloh Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Shiloh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 Shiloh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5504 Shiloh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Shiloh Drive does offer parking.
Does 5504 Shiloh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Shiloh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Shiloh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5504 Shiloh Drive has a pool.
Does 5504 Shiloh Drive have accessible units?
No, 5504 Shiloh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Shiloh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 Shiloh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
