5504 Shiloh Drive Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Home with Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 2,550 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 2,300 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 250 Sq Ft of outdoor living space. Home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, & 3 car garage with storm shelter installed. Covered front and back porches, fully sodded yards with in ground sprinkler system and landscaped front yard. Upgraded finishes throughout the home including plumbing fixtures, lights and appliances. The living room features a beautiful gas fireplace with stacked stone surround, wood look tile, and 2 large windows to let in natural light. Kitchen has decorative tile backsplash, stainless steel built in appliances, pantry and center island with 60/40 sink. Master suite boasts boxed ceiling detail that has crown molding, a large wrap around closet, double sink vanity, whirlpool tub and walk in shower! This home has a Rinnai Tankless water heater, whole home air purification system, & solarboards. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5781438)