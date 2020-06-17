All apartments in Oklahoma City
16116 N WESTERN Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:29 PM

16116 N WESTERN Avenue

16116 North Western Avenue · (405) 509-0323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16116 North Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Brenton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2-6 · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1723 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to Edmond's newest development, Western Townhomes. Find everything you need in our newest community, located by the Kilpatrick Turnpike and within the highly sought-after Edmond School District. Leasing is $1950 per month, this townhome offers a luxury form of living for residents. Western Townhomes pairs low maintenance lifestyle with luxury living through high-end finishes, designer touches and includes lawn and landscaping maintenance. Find your personal oasis at Western Townhomes. Privacy is our utter most concern for you, so we created courtyard entrances for each residence. You get your own piece of paradise right in the heart of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16116 N WESTERN Avenue have any available units?
16116 N WESTERN Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16116 N WESTERN Avenue have?
Some of 16116 N WESTERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16116 N WESTERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16116 N WESTERN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16116 N WESTERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16116 N WESTERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 16116 N WESTERN Avenue offer parking?
No, 16116 N WESTERN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16116 N WESTERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16116 N WESTERN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16116 N WESTERN Avenue have a pool?
No, 16116 N WESTERN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16116 N WESTERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16116 N WESTERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16116 N WESTERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16116 N WESTERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
