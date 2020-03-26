All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:27 PM

13604 Gentry Drive

13604 Gentry Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13604 Gentry Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=o4v4ra7oTL&env=production

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with bonus room. Has storm shelter and neighborhood is gated with neighborhood pool and playground. Custom cabinets, hand textured walls, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite throughout, whirlpool tub, covered patio and sprinkler system.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Gentry Drive have any available units?
13604 Gentry Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13604 Gentry Drive have?
Some of 13604 Gentry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Gentry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Gentry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Gentry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13604 Gentry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13604 Gentry Drive offer parking?
No, 13604 Gentry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13604 Gentry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13604 Gentry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Gentry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13604 Gentry Drive has a pool.
Does 13604 Gentry Drive have accessible units?
No, 13604 Gentry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Gentry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13604 Gentry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
