Beautiful home in a great neighborhood close to parks. Neighborhood has a pool and playground. Beautiful open kitchen with pantry storage and dining area. Spacious backyard is great for any kids to run around in or for entertaining. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to see your new home. Bring your fridge and washer/dryer as they are not included with this property. No pets please.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1986142?source=marketing This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have any available units?
2508 Southeast 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have?
Some of 2508 Southeast 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Southeast 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Southeast 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.