2508 Southeast 11th Street
2508 Southeast 11th Street

2508 Southeast 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Southeast 11th Street, Moore, OK 73160

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
refrigerator
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood close to parks. Neighborhood has a pool and playground. Beautiful open kitchen with pantry storage and dining area. Spacious backyard is great for any kids to run around in or for entertaining. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to see your new home. Bring your fridge and washer/dryer as they are not included with this property. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have any available units?
2508 Southeast 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have?
Some of 2508 Southeast 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Southeast 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Southeast 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Southeast 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Southeast 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moore.
Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street offer parking?
No, 2508 Southeast 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Southeast 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2508 Southeast 11th Street has a pool.
Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 2508 Southeast 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Southeast 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Southeast 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Southeast 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
