2508 Southeast 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood close to parks. Neighborhood has a pool and playground. Beautiful open kitchen with pantry storage and dining area. Spacious backyard is great for any kids to run around in or for entertaining. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to see your new home. Bring your fridge and washer/dryer as they are not included with this property. No pets please.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1986142?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.