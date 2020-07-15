636 Belle Air Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area. All bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. Comes with central heat and air. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and updated hardware. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. Washer and dryer connections are in the garage. There is wonderful fenced backyard with a covered patio. Call 405-605-6445 to book your tour today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,260, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.