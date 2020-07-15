All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 636 Belle Air Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
636 Belle Air Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:27 PM

636 Belle Air Avenue

636 Belle Air Avenue · (405) 655-5455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK 73013
Henderson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,260

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area. All bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. Comes with central heat and air. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and updated hardware. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. Washer and dryer connections are in the garage. There is wonderful fenced backyard with a covered patio. Call 405-605-6445 to book your tour today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,260, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Belle Air Avenue have any available units?
636 Belle Air Avenue has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Belle Air Avenue have?
Some of 636 Belle Air Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Belle Air Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
636 Belle Air Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Belle Air Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Belle Air Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 636 Belle Air Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 636 Belle Air Avenue offers parking.
Does 636 Belle Air Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Belle Air Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Belle Air Avenue have a pool?
No, 636 Belle Air Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 636 Belle Air Avenue have accessible units?
No, 636 Belle Air Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Belle Air Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Belle Air Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 636 Belle Air Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Edmond, OK 73013
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with Pool
Edmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity