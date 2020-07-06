All apartments in Columbus
88 South Roys Avenue
88 South Roys Avenue

88 Roys Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

88 Roys Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
URBAN OASIS! This 1920's charmer will appeal to those who demand the best in quality finishes while keeping the original charm and character of the home intact. Upon entering the home immediate attention is drawn to the formal living room with decorative fireplace. Adjacent to the formal dining room is the kitchen oozing sophistication and style with its custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The large bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the homes full bathroom. If the best of everything is your way of life, you've just found your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 South Roys Avenue have any available units?
88 South Roys Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 South Roys Avenue have?
Some of 88 South Roys Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 South Roys Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
88 South Roys Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 South Roys Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 South Roys Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 88 South Roys Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 88 South Roys Avenue offers parking.
Does 88 South Roys Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 South Roys Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 South Roys Avenue have a pool?
No, 88 South Roys Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 88 South Roys Avenue have accessible units?
No, 88 South Roys Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 88 South Roys Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 South Roys Avenue has units with dishwashers.
