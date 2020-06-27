Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7896 Barkwood Dr.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7896 Barkwood Dr.
7896 Barkwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7896 Barkwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43085
Slate Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Polaris Area Condo - Nice end unit 3 bedroom condo in the Polaris Area. Worthington School district
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2575922)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7896 Barkwood Dr. have any available units?
7896 Barkwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7896 Barkwood Dr. have?
Some of 7896 Barkwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7896 Barkwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7896 Barkwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7896 Barkwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7896 Barkwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 7896 Barkwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7896 Barkwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 7896 Barkwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7896 Barkwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7896 Barkwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 7896 Barkwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7896 Barkwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7896 Barkwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7896 Barkwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7896 Barkwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
