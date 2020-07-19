Rent Calculator
7893 Woodhouse Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7893 Woodhouse Lane
7893 Woodhouse Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7893 Woodhouse Lane, Columbus, OH 43085
Slate Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bed 1.5 bath condo in Worthington Schools. Treed backyard with deck for relaxing summer nights - close to Polaris Area - ready for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have any available units?
7893 Woodhouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have?
Some of 7893 Woodhouse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7893 Woodhouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7893 Woodhouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7893 Woodhouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane offer parking?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have a pool?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7893 Woodhouse Lane has units with dishwashers.
