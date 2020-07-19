All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7893 Woodhouse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7893 Woodhouse Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7893 Woodhouse Lane

7893 Woodhouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7893 Woodhouse Lane, Columbus, OH 43085
Slate Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bed 1.5 bath condo in Worthington Schools. Treed backyard with deck for relaxing summer nights - close to Polaris Area - ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have any available units?
7893 Woodhouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have?
Some of 7893 Woodhouse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7893 Woodhouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7893 Woodhouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7893 Woodhouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane offer parking?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have a pool?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 7893 Woodhouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7893 Woodhouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7893 Woodhouse Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing