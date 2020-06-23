Rent Calculator
73 Dakota Avenue
73 Dakota Avenue
73 Dakota Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
73 Dakota Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Dakota Avenue have any available units?
73 Dakota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 73 Dakota Avenue have?
Some of 73 Dakota Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 73 Dakota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
73 Dakota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Dakota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 73 Dakota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 73 Dakota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 73 Dakota Avenue offers parking.
Does 73 Dakota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Dakota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Dakota Avenue have a pool?
No, 73 Dakota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 73 Dakota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 73 Dakota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Dakota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Dakota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
