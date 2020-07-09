699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located on the second and third floor of this 4 unit building . and features about 1000 sq feet of living space!. Nice updates, but still lots of charm. Eat in kitchen with stove and refrigerator provided. Fresh paint and ready to move in! The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the 3rd floor laundry room. Water is included. Just a few blocks from the Crest, North Parsons Brewing, Panera Bread, Comune, and Nationwide Children's Hospital. No pets or smoking, please.