699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448

699 E Kossuth St · No Longer Available
Location

699 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located on the second and third floor of this 4 unit building . and features about 1000 sq feet of living space!. Nice updates, but still lots of charm. Eat in kitchen with stove and refrigerator provided. Fresh paint and ready to move in! The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the 3rd floor laundry room. Water is included. Just a few blocks from the Crest, North Parsons Brewing, Panera Bread, Comune, and Nationwide Children's Hospital. No pets or smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 have any available units?
699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 have?
Some of 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448's amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 currently offering any rent specials?
699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 pet-friendly?
No, 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 offer parking?
No, 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 does not offer parking.
Does 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 have a pool?
No, 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 does not have a pool.
Does 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 have accessible units?
No, 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 does not have accessible units.
Does 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 have units with dishwashers?
No, 699 East Kossuth St Columbus Oh 43206-2448 does not have units with dishwashers.

