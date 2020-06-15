Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal

Welcome to Central Park, the premier location for luxury apartments in the prestigious Worthington neighborhood. Within walking distance to the finest restaurants and minutes from the shopping and entertainment at Polaris, Central Park is perfectly positioned for easy access to a wide range of recreations. Central Park features first-class amenities including our resort-style swimming pool, grilling pavilion, landscaped courtyards with a koi pond, and our expansive clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness studio, movie theater, game room, and business center with Wi-Fi. Our newly upgraded apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes including crown molding, built-in e-centers, and full-size washer/dryer.Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Central Park!