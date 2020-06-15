Amenities
Welcome to Central Park, the premier location for luxury apartments in the prestigious Worthington neighborhood. Within walking distance to the finest restaurants and minutes from the shopping and entertainment at Polaris, Central Park is perfectly positioned for easy access to a wide range of recreations. Central Park features first-class amenities including our resort-style swimming pool, grilling pavilion, landscaped courtyards with a koi pond, and our expansive clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness studio, movie theater, game room, and business center with Wi-Fi. Our newly upgraded apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes including crown molding, built-in e-centers, and full-size washer/dryer.Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Central Park!