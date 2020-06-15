All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Central Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Central Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Central Park

Open Now until 6pm
105 Radio City Blvd · (614) 350-2661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235
Crosswoods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A1-0030G · Avail. Aug 20

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit B3-0273R · Avail. Aug 22

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit A1-7681M · Avail. Jul 21

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B2-7754M · Avail. Aug 24

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit B3-7722S · Avail. Jul 31

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit B3-0265R · Avail. Jul 14

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Central Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to Central Park, the premier location for luxury apartments in the prestigious Worthington neighborhood. Within walking distance to the finest restaurants and minutes from the shopping and entertainment at Polaris, Central Park is perfectly positioned for easy access to a wide range of recreations. Central Park features first-class amenities including our resort-style swimming pool, grilling pavilion, landscaped courtyards with a koi pond, and our expansive clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness studio, movie theater, game room, and business center with Wi-Fi. Our newly upgraded apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes including crown molding, built-in e-centers, and full-size washer/dryer.Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Central Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Central Park have any available units?
Central Park has 17 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Central Park have?
Some of Central Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Central Park currently offering any rent specials?
Central Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Central Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Central Park is pet friendly.
Does Central Park offer parking?
Yes, Central Park offers parking.
Does Central Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Central Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Central Park have a pool?
Yes, Central Park has a pool.
Does Central Park have accessible units?
Yes, Central Park has accessible units.
Does Central Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Central Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Central Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity